Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.40 ($33.41).

Get Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) alerts:

Shares of SKB stock opened at €19.60 ($23.06) on Wednesday. Koenig & Bauer AG has a 12-month low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 12-month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $323.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.81.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.