Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JEN. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.21 ($30.84).

ETR:JEN opened at €24.34 ($28.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.14. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of €29.20 ($34.35).

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit