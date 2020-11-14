KeyCorp Raises Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $31.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Adient by 61,877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

