Komodo (KMD) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $57.30 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00394617 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00046782 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 122,728,480 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.