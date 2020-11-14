Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.25 ($72.06).

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €56.50 ($66.47) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.10. Krones AG has a one year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a one year high of €75.50 ($88.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.