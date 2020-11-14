K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.61 ($7.78).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €6.26 ($7.36) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €13.24 ($15.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.16 and a 200 day moving average of €6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

