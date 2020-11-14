Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of KURA opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,658,876.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,673.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,669 shares of company stock worth $17,690,786. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

