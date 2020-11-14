Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,998,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 119.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 188,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 422,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

