Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.14. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 252.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

