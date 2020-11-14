Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.854-74.848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.8 million.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $129.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.27. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantronix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

