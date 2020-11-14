Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

