Level01 Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Level01 has a market cap of $10.27 million and $82,857.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,960,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

