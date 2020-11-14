Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.