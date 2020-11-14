Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $375.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.73 and its 200-day moving average is $378.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

