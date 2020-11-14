Loopring Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.26 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Loopring has a total market cap of $205.30 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00078655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00390760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.66 or 0.03323299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

LRC is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,145,982,211 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

