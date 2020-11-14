L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their price target on L’Oréal from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

LRLCY opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

