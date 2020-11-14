Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.73.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $128.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

