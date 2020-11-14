Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of MANU opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.28 million, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Dividend History for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

