Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of MRNS opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $457.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

