Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.18.

DOOR opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.83. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Masonite International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 163,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

