Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.
NASDAQ MXIM opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
