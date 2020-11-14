Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

