MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 1st

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MDU opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

