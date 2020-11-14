Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

MPW stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

