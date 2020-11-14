Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 53.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBWM. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

MBWM stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

