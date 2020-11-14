Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ MSVB opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

