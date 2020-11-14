Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Issues Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MIST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 147,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,289. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

