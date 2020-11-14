Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.46. 2,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

