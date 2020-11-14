MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MOGU opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Get MOGU alerts:

MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MOGU during the third quarter worth about $2,879,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MOGU during the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.