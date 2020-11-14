MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
MOGU opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter.
About MOGU
MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.
