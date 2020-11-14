Morgan Stanley Boosts Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $1.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1.10 to $1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 188,981 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 554,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 509,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

