Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Boosted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.