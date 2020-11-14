Morgan Stanley Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $89.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 61,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $3,402,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 731,598 shares of company stock valued at $47,519,706 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 13.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 268,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 263.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 545.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 177,916 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

