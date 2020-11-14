Morgan Stanley Trims Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Target Price to $42.00

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $825,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,202 shares of company stock valued at $26,864,296 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

