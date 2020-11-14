MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.00 ($141.18).

Get MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) alerts:

MOR opened at €87.68 ($103.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.85. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a twelve month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.