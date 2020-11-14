Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lifted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after acquiring an additional 324,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after acquiring an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,772,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,980,000 after acquiring an additional 616,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Shares of MSI opened at $170.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

