MTBC, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. MTBC has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.38.
MTBC Company Profile
