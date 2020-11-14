MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) versus Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) Financial Analysis

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MTS Systems and Callitas Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems $892.52 million 0.73 $43.07 million $2.44 13.89 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

MTS Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of MTS Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of MTS Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MTS Systems and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems 1.61% 5.76% 2.05% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MTS Systems and Callitas Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

MTS Systems presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.08%. Given MTS Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MTS Systems is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Volatility & Risk

MTS Systems has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MTS Systems beats Callitas Health on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables. In addition, this segment offers installation, product life cycle management, professional training, calibration and metrology, technical consulting, and onsite and factory repair and maintenance services, as well as accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, rail and off-road vehicle manufacturers, and their suppliers, as well as the power generation, aerospace, vehicles, biomedical, structural engineering, oil and gas, wind energy, and other industries. The company's Sensors segment offers sensors for measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force, and sound; and piezoelectric sensors and components. It serves the automotive, aerospace, industrial, defense, and research and development markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. It has a strategic alliance with Auburn University. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Callitas Health Company Profile

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

