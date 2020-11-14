Multi-collateral DAI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.31 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00078907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00385566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.53 or 0.03353063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025946 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

