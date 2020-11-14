Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 9.6% Following Weak Earnings

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 11,183,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,954,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 300.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 314,964 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

