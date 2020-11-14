National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.72

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

