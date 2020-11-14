National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.72

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Dividend History for National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit