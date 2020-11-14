Navient Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

