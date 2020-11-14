Needham & Company LLC Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $550.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $473.57.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $473.25 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $475.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.85.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,462 shares of company stock valued at $22,744,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $159,563,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 199,931 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 89.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after buying an additional 192,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after buying an additional 175,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after acquiring an additional 113,673 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

