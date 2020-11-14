NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

