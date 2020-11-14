NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NRBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.26. 21,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,709. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

