New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $54.92.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -24.69%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $12,842,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,778,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330,599.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904 in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

