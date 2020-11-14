Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NMRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 176.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 190,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 536.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 292,981 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

