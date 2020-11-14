Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Newtek Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $360.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 99.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at $332,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit