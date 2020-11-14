Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Newtek Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $360.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 99.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at $332,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

