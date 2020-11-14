NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NICE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.82.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $236.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $255.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.03.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NICE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
