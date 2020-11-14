NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NICE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.82.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $236.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $255.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NICE will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NICE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

