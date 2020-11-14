Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nintendo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.77.

Get Nintendo alerts:

NTDOY opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.46. Nintendo had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,412,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.