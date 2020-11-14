Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Neutral Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

