Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Neutral Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.
Northland Power Company Profile
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.