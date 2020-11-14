NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 36.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after buying an additional 3,576,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Analyst Recommendations for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

